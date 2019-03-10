Local

1 dead in one-vehicle crash near Fort Mill Saturday, police say

By Amanda Harris

March 10, 2019 09:26 AM

Stock image
Stock image
YORK COUNTY

One person has died following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. on Interstate 77 North at mile marker 86 near Fort Mill, Hovis said.

That site is between the I-77 interchanges with S.C. 160 and S.C. 460.

The person was driving a tractor-trailer that went off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and hit several trees before dying at the scene, Hovis said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and became trapped in the vehicle, Hovis said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.

This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald

crime

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  