1 dead in one-vehicle crash near Fort Mill Saturday, police say

One person has died following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. on Interstate 77 North at mile marker 86 near Fort Mill, Hovis said.
That site is between the I-77 interchanges with S.C. 160 and S.C. 460.
The person was driving a tractor-trailer that went off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and hit several trees before dying at the scene, Hovis said.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and became trapped in the vehicle, Hovis said.
The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.
This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.
