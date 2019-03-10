1 dead in one-vehicle crash near Fort Mill Saturday, police say

One person has died following a one-vehicle crash late Saturday, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 10:42 p.m. on Interstate 77 North at mile marker 86 near Fort Mill, Hovis said.

That site is between the I-77 interchanges with S.C. 160 and S.C. 460.

The person was driving a tractor-trailer that went off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail and hit several trees before dying at the scene, Hovis said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and became trapped in the vehicle, Hovis said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the person who died.

This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.