A man was sitting on the edge of a I-77 bridge in Rock Hill. Then the cops showed up.

A man perched on the edge of an Interstate 77 bridge Monday night in York County was talked down by Rock Hill and South Carolina police officers.

At about 7 p.m., Rock Hill Police Department officers were called to the exit 79 bridge of I-77 at Dave Lyle Boulevard. A man was sitting on the bridge that travels over Dave Lyle Boulevard with part of his body hanging over the edge, police said.

Sgt. Tony Ellis and patrol officer Adam Douglas blocked traffic on the westbound side of Dave Lyle with their cars, and started talking to the man, according to an incident report.

Lt. Tony Breeden, patrol shift supervisor, and S.C. Highway Patrol troopers talked to the man and were able to get him to come off the bridge safely by 8:30 p.m., police said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

The officers who responded reacted swiftly using their training and handled both the safety of the man and the public that was driving near the incident scene, said Rock Hill Police Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesperson for the department.





The man was taken to Piedmont Medical Center. The Herald is not naming the man helped by the officers.





There were no traffic problems during the incident as lanes were shut down, police said.

The potential life-saving action by York County officers is at least the fourth since summer 2017. In February, officers kicked in a door of an elderly woman’s home after she had fallen and injured herself and could not get up or seek help.

In June 2018, Rock Hill officers saved a man who was trying to commit suicide on Facebook Live.

In 2017, a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy saved a man who told officers he was going to jump from an I-77 bridge.