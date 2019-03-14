A logging truck crash spilled logs onto a Lancaster County highway; injuries reported

A crash on Highway 5 with a logging truck caused logs to spill onto the road, emergency officials said.
Russell Rogers, Lancaster County fire marshal, confirmed there are injuries and two vehicles are involved.
Police, emergency management and Lancaster County EMS are responding to an overturned logging truck that happened at about 8:15 a.m. at the Steel Hill Road intersection, near the York County line.
Officials say the logs spilled onto the highway but have been cleared off the road.
Traffic delays are expected until the scene is cleared.
