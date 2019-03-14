Lancaster Co. police search for suspects in gunfire exchange; school lockdown lifted

Lancaster police are searching for a shooting suspect that caused three Lancaster County schools to go on lockdown Thursday morning, officials said.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Doug Barfield said a domestic dispute between a former couple involved a gunfire exchange on Belvedere Drive, just north of the town of Kershaw.
Barfield said an ex-boyfriend fired shots at his former girlfriend’s house from outside.
“We believe there was some return fire from an adult male inside the house,” he said. “We do not have any confirmed injuries from gunfire.”
Because the shooting was about two miles south of Andrew Jackson High School and Andrew Jackson Middle School, the schools were on lockdown for almost two hours as a ground search was underway, Barfield said. Kershaw Elementary School also was on lockdown.
“Law enforcement had notified us that a shooting had taken place in town,” said district assistant to the superintendent Debbie Barrett, noting the shooting was not on a school campus.
Earlier in the morning, the Lancaster County School District safety and transportation department posted on Facebook the lockdowns are “precautionary only and not school related.”
A little after 11 a.m., the same department reported lockdowns had been lifted as law enforcement said a suspect had “left the area around our schools.”
Barfield said law enforcement knows the identity of the people suspected in the shooting.
