Rock Hill turns green for St. Patrick’s Day

Rock Hill celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Saturday by turning Main Street green — from green tutus and T-shirts to green beer, and even green dogs.
Rebecca Moore of Rock Hill came out to the 11th Annual St. Patrick’s on Main festival in Rock Hill with her daughter and Great Dane, Balder, who dressed for the occasion with green socks and a green clover necklace.
Kids enjoyed the inflatable obstacle courses and bounce house, and adults took time for shopping, listening to live music, and drinking a green beer from Rock Hill’s Legal Remedy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments