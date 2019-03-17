Local

Motorcycle crash near Fort Mill Saturday leaves one dead, one injured

By Amanda Harris

March 17, 2019 10:48 AM

YORK COUNTY

One person has died and one person was injured following a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The crash happened at 1:50 p.m. on I-77 north near the 88 mile-marker, about one mile from Fort Mill, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of the 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle died at the scene after driving off the left side of the road, hitting the median barrier and overturning, Miller said. The driver was wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike.

One passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Clover, was injured in the crash and was taken by Emergency Medical Services to CMC Main, Miller said. The woman was also wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the person who died.

Amanda Harris

Amanda Harris covers issues related to children and families in York, Chester and Lancaster County for The Herald. Amanda works with local schools, parents and community members to address important topics such as school security, mental health and the opioid epidemic. She graduated from Winthrop University.

