York County family ‘lost everything’ in house fire near Catawba River

A York County family is displaced and lost their possessions after a fire demolished their home near the Catawba River, officials said.
The fire was in the 900 block of Rowells Road in Catawba. Lesslie and Oakdale fire departments responded.
Firefighters fought the blaze from around 11:30 p.m. Monday until almost 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Tommy White, Lesslie Fire Department chief. The house is a total loss, White said.
“They appear to have lost everything,” White said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
White said he was not aware of any serious injuries from the fire.
There were at least two children and three adults in the home who were able to escape, according to posts by family members on Facebook social media.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments