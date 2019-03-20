York woman asked stranger not to feed her pigs. She had to call the cops to stop it

A York woman whose family is raising pure-bred pigs with a special natural diet asked a stranger not to feed her pigs.

But the stranger continued feeding the animals on Adkins Road near York, said property owner Gretchen Haney.

“I asked her not to do it,” Haney said.

The feedings did not stop so Haney said she had to call the police.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday found the woman who was feeding the pigs. She admitted to deputies that she had been feeding the pigs without permission and had been told not to feed the pigs, according to an incident report.

Police issued a no trespass order for the property and the pigs.

Haney said her Gloucestershire Old Spots pigs are a heritage breed that is fairly rare. Her family makes sure the animals eat without hormones or antibiotics to ensure the pigs are healthy. A cancer survivor, Haney said she needs to eat as naturally as possible to live a healthy life.

“We raise them as naturally as possible,” Haney said. “That means only a special diet for the hogs.”

The woman feeding her animals had given the pigs other food, including dog biscuits.

Haney’s Gloucestershire hogs, that have spots like a Dalmation, include one over 200 pounds, a couple of younger pigs and four piglets.