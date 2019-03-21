Need work? A Clover site could put better job options on the table for rural workers.

A Clover administrator and a a state employment director came together, and the result may be more quality job opportunities for rural York County workers.

An SC Works Express site will open March 27 at the Tri-District Adult Education site at 420 Knox St. in Clover. SC Works is a provider of employment and labor market data, along with services like career counseling, job referral and resume assistance. The agency partners with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

The new location will be the second in York County. Typically, the site will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays.

“During the first six weeks we’re going to gauge response from the community,” said Lajuana Denesha, career readiness coordinator said. “We will be providing job search and resume assistance, possible training opportunities, as well as helping them file for unemployment if needed.”

Denesha also will offer a soft skills workshop where potential job applicants can gain needed skills to increase their chances of finding employment. Referrals to partner agencies for young adult employment, veterans services and vocational rehabilitation are options, too.

The new site began to take shape after a York County business retention and expansion manager introduced Allison Harvey, Clover town administrator, to Lynn Hall, operator and project director with SC Works.

“Our goal is to help our people get into good jobs,” Harvey said. “In doing so we partnered with Clover School District for a location. I’m pleasantly surprised how easy it came together. It’s certainly a fine example of seeing a need and everyone working together to get it addressed.”

SC Works centers dot the state. Chester, Lancaster and Rock Hill each have a site. Agency data shows employment successes and struggles on a month-to-month basis, down to which specific industries, job types or companies are looking for employees.

Current data shows the Catawba work force area — York, Lancaster and Chester counties — has 5,672 advertised job openings through SC Works and 18,778 potential candidates. Unemployment in the area is 3.7 percent.

For more, visit scworks.org.