Tega Cay has a new fire chief. The city didn’t have to go far to get him.

Tega Cay has its new fire chief.

The city tabbed Indian Land resident and Charlotte firefighter Glyn Hasty to lead its department. Hasty will replace the city’s first full-time chief, Scott Szymanski.

Hasty has worked for the Charlotte Fire Department since 1990, most recently as battalion chief at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He also volunteers with the Indian Land Fire Department and is a former chief with the Waxhaw (N.C.) Fire Department.

Hasty will begin in Tega Cay in late April.

“Chief Hasty has an extensive background in fire and life safety and emergency management,” said Charlie Funderburk, city manager. “His background and knowledge will serve our fire department and our city well for years to come.”

Funderburk calls Hasty exactly who the city was looking for in a new fire department leader.

“We were looking for a leader who not only could lead and mentor our career staff, but also find a solid way to recruit and retain volunteers for the department,” Funderburk said. “It was important to our department that we find someone who has come up through the ranks and knew what it took to be the best fire department in the area.”





Hasty will be introduced to the city at the April 15 Tega Cay City Council meeting, where he will take his oath of office.

The Tega Cay department began as an all-volunteer force in 1973. In 2013 Szymanski, after 20 years volunteering, was sworn in as the first paid chief. The city transitioned in recent years to more of a combination unit, bringing together paid staff and volunteers to better cover a growing city.

The new chief takes over at a time when fire service throughout York County is undergoing change. The neighboring Riverview Volunteer Fire Department recently asked York County to have its paid personnel become county employees. Clover recently hired its first paid chief, then backed away from the decision after pressure from firefighters unhappy the town didn’t pick its long-time volunteer chief.

The county recently undertook a study looking at fire service throughout its boundaries, prompted at least in part by unrest in the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department in Lake Wylie where disagreement arose between volunteers and their fire tax board on the need for a paid chief.

Tega Cay is one of more than a dozen volunteer, paid or combination units in York County. Last year Tega Cay responded to 664 service calls, the eighth most in the county. According to the city, applications for chief came in from across the country.