2 drivers left dead in head-on Lancaster County crash have been identified

Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Lancaster County that left the road blocked off as police and coroner officials investigate the deaths, officials said.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the two people who died in the crash as 43-year-old Tamiko Moore Bristow and 45-year-old Tommy Eugene Faile, both of Lancaster.
Two cars collided around 6:45 a.m. on Camp Creek Road near the intersection of Catoe Road, officials said. The intersection is a mile east of the Lancaster city limits. Both of the people who died at the scene were the two drivers of the two vehicles involved, said S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Gary Miller.
There were no passengers in either car and no other vehicles were involved, Miller said.
A 2003 Buick crossed the center line of the road and hit a 2001 Honda head-on, Miller said. Both drivers were entrapped, police and emergency officials said.
S.C. Highway Patrol troopers, emergency management, Lancaster Fire and Rescue, EMS and other crews remain on scene, said Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player.
Police and emergency officials have diverted traffic onto other roads to avoid the scene, Player said.
