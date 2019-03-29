York County police investigating after body found on Catawba reservation

Police in York County are conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the Catawba Indian Reservation.

Patrol officers, crime scene units and detectives are on the scene, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman’s was found by a walker this morning in woods off Yesebehena Circle, police said.

“There does not appear to be any foul play,” York County Sheriff’s Office Lt. W.J. Miller said.

Faris said the woman appears to be a white female and neighbors do not know her.

The cause of death remains unclear and police have not determined any details in the case, Faris said.





“We have a death investigation and are looking at the situation,” Faris said.

The scene is near a street called Tomahawk Ridge.

“Tribal officials are aware of the investigation and are waiting for more information from law enforcement,” tribe spokesperson Elizabeth Harris said.

The coroner has not yet identified the body.





The 700-acre Catawba reservation sits in eastern York County along the shores of the Catawba River. The Catawbas are the only federally recognized Native American tribe in South Carolina.

Check back for updates on this developing story.



