Why will tens of thousands head to Rock Hill this week? Here’s why.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s this week as the annual Come-See-Me Festival begins in Rock Hill.
Rock Hill’s 10-day salute to spring kicks off April 4 and runs through April 13.
More than 100,000 visitors flock to Rock Hill for the spring festival that includes 80 events throughout the city.
Here are some events you don’t want to miss:
Thursday, April 4
• The Come-See-Me Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at 100 East Main Street. This year’s theme, “Rocking Rock Hill,” is all about music from every era and genre.
Friday, April 5
• Downtown Rock Hill transforms into a child-filled artful scene at 4:30 p.m. for two events: Musical Mania and Chalk on Main. Children can explore their inner artists as they transform Main Street with pastel chalk and explore their musical nature with hands-on fun at Fountain Park.
• Head to the South Carolina coast without leaving Rock Hill at the annual Beach Bash at City Hall Plaza from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Shag to the tunes of the 17 South party band, grab a beer and sample the fare at the food trucks.
Saturday, April 6
• Join the early birds Saturday morning for the Come-See-Me Road Races at the Winthrop Coliseum. The Fun Run starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8.
• Hop on over to the Winthrop Lake from 12 to 2 p.m. for the Mayor’s Frog Jump and watch kids race frogs. Bring your own frog or borrow one at the event. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.
• Enjoy a day at Winthrop Lake at three key events. First, enjoy the tastes of local food vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gourmet Gardens. Head over to the Cornhole Throwdown at 12 p.m. and watch as teams compete for cash prizes. Sample craft beer from around the Carolinas and enjoy food and live music at the 3rd annual Hops at the Park. Visit comeseeme.org for details.
Sunday, April 7
• Take the little ones to Glencairn Garden for Sundaes with Glen & Mother Goose, 2 to 5 p.m. Listen to Mother Goose tell the children stories and fix your own ice cream sundae.
Monday, April 8
• Enjoy live music at Glencairn Garden, 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., from Monday, April 8 through Thursday, April 11. Bring a blanket or chairs.
Tuesday, April 9
• Take the kids to the Teddy Bear Tea Party, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Richardson Ballroom at Winthrop University. Dress up or wear your play clothes. Registration is required. Visit comeseeme.org for details.
Friday, April 12
• Soak up the moonlight and listen to the smooth sounds of jazz at Moonlight Jazz & Blues, 6 to 10 p.m. at Winthrop Lake. Parking and entry are $5 each. Valid IDs required. Walk over to the Barbecue Cook-Off/Anything But Butts Sale, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
• The last day of Come-See-Me culminates with a 10 a.m. Barbecue Cook-off at Winthrop Lake. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic at the festival’s largest event, the Tailgate Party, from 3 to 10 p.m. Listen to live bands, watch a Carolina Skydiving Exhibition, and watch a colorful display at the 9 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza.
For information about alcohol and prohibited items, visit comeseeme.org.
