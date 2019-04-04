How do moms in York County keep in shape? By doing squats with strollers, of course.

‘Strength in motherhood’ is focus of Rock Hill, Fort Mill fitness program Nearly two dozen women gather weekly at Fit4Mom classes to get in shape and meet with other mothers of babies and toddlers. Mothers from Fort Mill and Rock Hill bring their children to the classes, where they interact with the tots as they work out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nearly two dozen women gather weekly at Fit4Mom classes to get in shape and meet with other mothers of babies and toddlers. Mothers from Fort Mill and Rock Hill bring their children to the classes, where they interact with the tots as they work out.

A Rock Hill church Wednesday was filled with moms doing lunges, burpees and squats - and their babies loved every minute of it.

The tots clapped along to the tunes of ‘Baby Shark’ and laughed with their mothers as they exercised, thanks to a fitness class made especially for moms and their children.

There are 310 Fit4Mom franchise owners nationwide who run courses in more than 2,600 locations, according to Fit4Mom.

Rock Hill mother Tamara Galloway opened the Rock Hill/Fort Mill Fit4Mom in October 2017. Classes are held in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

“With motherhood comes a complete change of your identity,” Galloway said. “I was trying to find what I was going to do outside of mothering my child.”

Galloway said she was inspired by the Fit4Mom program in Charlotte and felt there was a need in Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

“It took off beyond my wildest dreams,” Galloway said. “It’s amazing for my personal self and growth. It’s been amazing for all these moms in the community.”

The support and friendship is what attracted Fort Mill mom Molly Conner to Fit4Mom seven months ago. Conner has a son, 2, and a daughter, 3.

“I needed moms to have fun with and I needed my kids to have friends,” Conner said. “It was everything and more than I thought it would be. These are the people I can call if my kids have been screaming all day. I have found my people and my village.”

Fit4Mom classes include Fit4Baby for moms-to-be and Stroller Strides for a total-body workout for moms with their children in tow. Those classes include music and movement aimed at keeping children entertained while allowing moms to work out, according to Fit4Mom.

Body Back is an eight-week, result-based course that includes nutrition information and intense workouts without children. Galloway said Body Back will launch in Rock Hill and Fort Mill in June.

Fit4Mom programs also include playgroups, mom’s nights out and play dates.

“Fit4Mom is based on strength in motherhood,” said Cameron Slattery, who teaches the Stroller Strides class. “We are here in Fort Mill and Rock Hill to bring all the moms together. We want to provide fitness for moms, but not only a great workout. We want to provide that community for moms.”

Slattery joined Fit4Mom soon after her son Jack was born in 2017. Slattery said she had enjoyed working out before becoming a mother and found that passion again with Fit4Mom.

“It has been the biggest blessing in my life for me and my son,” Slattery said.

For program prices, locations and a full class schedule, visit the Fort Mill Fit4Mom website. Follow Fit4Mom Fort Mill on Facebook and Instagram.