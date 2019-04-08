Plans to close a busy road into York County are back on the table. Here’s when

Road officials are ready to try again at Pole Branch Road. They have scheduled a detour that will close the road starting April 26.

Pole Branch will be closed between Windmill Lane and the intersection at Blue River and Island Forks roads. The 12-mile, two-state detour will begin at 7 p.m. April 26 and run through 5 a.m. April 29.

Pole Branch is a major connector between Lake Wylie and Belmont, N.C. It also connects several parts of northern York County with another route into Charlotte when S.C. 49 backs up with traffic. York County’s Pennies for Progress program, a voter-approved cent sales tax to fund road construction, is widening S.C. 274 and Pole Branch.

That project made the 2011 Pennies list at an anticipated $25.7 million. Construction didn’t begin until spring of last year. The anticipated cost now is $35 million. Expected completion should come next year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Construction has been difficult in the area due to weather delays. Weekend closures like the one planned for the end of April have been scheduled and delayed multiple times due to rain. In January road leaders said the Pole Branch project was one of worst impacted by a rainy winter as it hit just when dirt was set to turn on the project.

Blythe Development Co. will perform the road work under contract with the Pennies program. The detour heading north involves staying on S.C. 274 into North Carolina, turning right on Union New Hope Road, right again on N.C. 279 and exiting back toward the state line.