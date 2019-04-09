Nice weather is on the way for Rock Hill area. But here’s what might come first.

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Nice weather is on the way to the Rock Hill area, but only after the region endures one more day of afternoon and evening storms, forecasters say.

An area of low pressure is predicted to cross the Carolinas today, spreading another round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be heavy, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

The good news: Wednesday and Thursday should be great.

Skies cleared enough Monday for temperatures to reach 80 degrees at the airport in Rock Hill and 82 in Lancaster. Chester’s high was 79 degrees.

But the early-afternoon sunshine destabilized the atmosphere, resulting in several rounds of showers and storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for the Rock Hill area in the afternoon, and hail was reported in Fort Mill and parts of northern Lancaster County.

There were no reports of damage from Monday’s storms, according to weather officials and emergency management officials in both York and Lancaster counties.

No major issues were reported despite Monday’s round of heavy downpours, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Emergency officials are closely watching Tuesday’s weather that could bring more heavy rain and high winds, Haynes said Tuesday morning. Officials have concerns about hail and potentially damaging winds.

Lancaster County also avoided any damage, said Darren Player, emergency management director.

Rainfall ranged from about a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch in the Rock Hill area. National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Moore says thunderstorms are likely again this afternoon and evening.

“My expectation is for storms to fire over the mountains during the middle of the day and then move out over the foothills, Upstate and western Piedmont in the afternoon, with hail-producing multicells,” National Weather Service meteorologist Pat Moore said.

Moore said that after the storms end Tuesday evening, partial clearing is expected overnight. And that will set the stage for much nicer weather Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s are expected.

Another area of low pressure is forecast to cross the Carolinas on Friday, bringing more showers. And after good weather Saturday, yet another storm system is predicted to arrive Sunday and Sunday night. One constant through all this: mild temperatures. Daily highs are forecast to be in the 70s into early next week.