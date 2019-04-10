Enjoy York’s cultural scene? Vote to help name it the best among U.S. small towns

Visit York County

York County could be named one of the best small town culture scenes in the country.

The city of York is one of the nominees listed in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice options for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

The featured towns tap into their cultural roots with museums, art galleries, performing arts and town events, according to USA Today.

Votes can be cast for York every day through noon May 6 on USA Today’s 10 Best website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Top 10 will be announced May 17.

“Today, the town boasts a Historic District filled with shops, theaters and restaurants, including the 560-seat McCelvey Center and the Sylvia Theater,” reads the nomination for York on USA Today’s website.

As of Wednesday, York ranked at 12 of 20 nominees.

“York has so much to offer and it is such an honor to be recognized as one of the top small towns in the country for culture by USA Today,” Visit York County President Billy Dunlap said in a statement sent to The Herald. “This recognition will let people all around the country know what we already know…York is an amazing community for arts, history and a ‘small town’ feel. We hope everyone will go vote to show your support for York.”

York joins a list of towns with fewer than 30,000 people that includes Highlands, N.C., and others from across the country.