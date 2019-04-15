Having internet problems in Rock Hill? Here’s what Comporium says is wrong.

This is how broadband internet gets to your house There are six ways in which broadband can reach households and businesses including digital subscriber lines, cable modem services, fiber optic technology, wireless, satellite and broadband over power line. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are six ways in which broadband can reach households and businesses including digital subscriber lines, cable modem services, fiber optic technology, wireless, satellite and broadband over power line.

Many York County residents found themselves without internet Monday morning — and may still be having trouble.

Comporium director of external relations Shaun Barnes said they’ve gotten widespread reports of internet outages. The problem lies with a fiber-optic cable, he said.

“Hopefully it won’t be out very long,” Barnes said.

Comporium posted on twitter the outages are caused by a damaged fiber-optic cable, but repair crews are working to fix the problem.

We are currently experiencing widespread internet outages due to a damaged fiber-optic cable.

Our repairs crews are working to fix the cable as quickly as possible. We apologize for the service disruption and we will update you as more information becomes available. — Comporium (@comporium) April 15, 2019

Comporium customers can continue checking Comporium’s twitter and Facebook for updated information.

Comporium’s Facebook account posted that the outages are affecting many Rock Hill customers.

Winthrop University spokesperson Judy Longshaw said internet also is down on the university campus due to the Comporium outage.