Having internet problems in Rock Hill? Here’s what Comporium says is wrong.

Many York County residents found themselves without internet Monday morning — and may still be having trouble.

Comporium director of external relations Shaun Barnes said they’ve gotten widespread reports of internet outages. The problem lies with a fiber-optic cable, he said.

“Hopefully it won’t be out very long,” Barnes said.

Comporium posted on twitter the outages are caused by a damaged fiber-optic cable, but repair crews are working to fix the problem.

Comporium customers can continue checking Comporium’s twitter and Facebook for updated information.

Comporium’s Facebook account posted that the outages are affecting many Rock Hill customers.

Winthrop University spokesperson Judy Longshaw said internet also is down on the university campus due to the Comporium outage.

