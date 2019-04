Playful pups romp around playground for dogs in Fort Mill Spunky dogs chased balls and chewed on discs at the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park on Wednesday. The Fort Mill park is part of the Anne Springs Close Greenway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spunky dogs chased balls and chewed on discs at the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park on Wednesday. The Fort Mill park is part of the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Spunky pups of all sizes descended on the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park on Wednesday for some ball-throwing good time.

A Chihuahua, Beagle, German Shepherd and a Wheaten terrier competed for tennis balls under sunny skies at the Fort Mill park, located at Anne Springs Close Greenway.