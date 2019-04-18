Local
More severe weather for York County? Here’s what to expect
Know your thunderstorm types
York County is expected to see more severe weather Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The York County Office of Emergency Management tweeted the weather service warning Thursday afternoon, and warned residents to download weather apps to keep track of the storms.
The National Weather Service predicted a “powerful storm system” would move through the region late Thursday through Saturday.
The weather service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook predicted potential severe weather for northeast Georgia, Piedmont and western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including York and Chester counties.
York County could see gusty winds, possible rain and thunderstorms, and localized flash flooding. The National Weather Service predicted flash flooding could happen from early Friday morning to the afternoon.
The thunderstorms also could produce heavy winds and possibly tornadoes during the day, the weather service warned.
Comments