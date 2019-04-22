York County deputies seek woman, 19, missing for almost 2 weeks

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Police in York County are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen missing for almost two weeks.

Julie Petagna, 19, was last seen in the Fort Mill area on April 9, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued a public request for help over the weekend on its Facebook and Twitter social media pages. Petagna was reported missing by family members, Faris said.

Police have not indicated there has been any foul play in the disappearance. Deputies continue to seek her whereabouts, Faris said.

Anyone who may have seen Petagna is asked to call Sgt. Bolin at the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.