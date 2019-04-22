This is why Rock Hill’s downtown Main Street is blocked by cops

A Small Problem? Rock Hill’s Main Street blocked by cops - but it’s just a movie Part of Main Street in downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina is blocked Monday by police for filming of a movie called "A Small Problem." The producer is from Rock Hill and two of the young stars, including Laureen Haag, are from York County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Part of Main Street in downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina is blocked Monday by police for filming of a movie called "A Small Problem." The producer is from Rock Hill and two of the young stars, including Laureen Haag, are from York County.

Part of downtown Rock Hill’s Main Street is closed Monday with cops and barricades and the sounds of shots being fired - but there is no SWAT crisis.

The street is blocked off for filming of a movie called “A Small Problem.”

Main Street will be closed from Dave Lyle Boulevard to Hampton Street until after 2 p.m. Monday for the filming, said Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Larry Vaughan.

The executive producer is Rock Hill resident Tabitha McCleod. Two of the featured performers are York County children Lauren Haag and Alannah Crockett, McCleod said.

Haag, 10, a fifth grader at Crowders Creek Elementary School in Lake Wylie in the Clover School District, has superpowers in the movie. It is her first starring role.

The movie is an independent film, McCleod said.

Here’s what McCleod said is a synopsis of the film that she shared on the movie’s Facebook page:

“K.C. is a ten-year-old white girl that has been taking karate since she was 5 years old. Her parents are tragically ripped away from her in a fatal car accident. She is sent to live with her African American godparents that she adores. Her maternal grandparents are prejudice and try using their wealth and influence to fight for their granddaughter, K.C. When that is not possible they use other tactics to get custody of her. Meanwhile, K.C. finds a crystal that gives her powers. As she is learning to use her newfound powers, her godmother is killed in a home invasion. Never one to give up, K.C. uses her karate abilities with her new power to go after her godmother’s killers.”

Filming has been done in other York County locations, including Northside Community Center and locations on Ogden Road. More filming will be done in the coming weeks.