Stuck in traffic on I-77 in York County heading to work in Charlotte? Here’s why

A crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 77 backed up traffic heading toward Charlotte for miles.

The crash happened on I-77 northbound before 7 a.m. near mile marker 88 near the Gold Hill Road exit, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. No other details about the crash are yet available.

At least two of the four north lanes were blocked before 8 a.m.

Northbound commute traffic heading from York County into North Carolina was slow on both I-77 and other alternate routes. U.S. 21 northbound traffic was slow for miles from Rock Hill near the Catawba River Bridge and mile marker 82.