Here’s what Rock Hill city and civic leaders said could help stop gun violence

The Rock Hill alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held a 10-person forum to discuss gun violence at the Freedom Center on Wednesday. Rock Hill city and civic leaders held the discussion.

Nearly a dozen Rock Hill city and civic leaders sat face-to-face with members of the community to talk about gun violence and how to prevent it.

The Rock Hill alumni chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority held the “Stop the Violence Forum” at the Freedom Center last week.

Here’s what panel members said:

Rock Hill Police Chief Chris Watts

Watts said the police department encourages people to stay in touch. The department has a “silent witness” form to allow anonymously reporting of a crime.

“They may be afraid or they just want to stay anonymous. It’s just another alternative for people to give us information.”

Winthrop University Police Chief Ken Scoggins

Scoggins said the potential for gun violence exists at the university. The department receives about 18,000 calls a year, but “very few” of the calls are related to gun violence. The department holds about 80 to 85 educational programs on and off campus each year, he said. In addition, the department provides “active shooter” training to teach students and educators how to respond if a mass shooter is on campus.

Keith Wilks, executive director of student services for Rock Hill school district

Wilks said gun violence prevention starts with good decision making.

“That’s one of the big things at an early age, helping students to develop the skills to be able to make good decisions, especially when involving peers, when it’s tough,” Wilks said.





Wilks said guidance counselors work with students at an early age on decision-making skills and peer relationships.

“It has to happen in the school, in the community and at home,” he said.

The school district has a program called “See Something Say Something” that allows children to tell teachers any crimes they are witnessing. Some of the kids are worried about being labeled as “snitches.”

“When iit’s your safety and health that’s involved here, you’re not worried about being a snitch, because a bullet doesn’t have an eye.”





C.T. Kirk, Lancaster school district teacher and Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center pastor

Kirk said programs in Rock Hill are preventative but not responsive. He supports “physically, spiritually and financially” opportunities to help end gun violence. However, not all young people will listen to leaders, he said. One way to mentor youth, he said, is through black men.

“What better person to minister to a person where they are than somebody that has been through their story. The problem of the matter is, we’re not convincing our men to be the mentors and our young people are looking for the mentors and messing up.”





Lori Freemon, member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a non-partisan group that supports “common sense gun legislation.”

Freemon said they support or oppose gun policies based on facts and evidence.

Freemon said the group wants criminal background checks on all gun purchases from an authorized gun dealer. She said they also encourage people to vote in order to change policy.

“Use your voice, not just in terms of your vote,” Freemon said. “Talk to those who are in charge of making the decisions for us.”





Dwight Burns, agent in charge of York County offices for S.C. Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Burns said his agency’s mission is to protect the public trust of the victims of crimes in South Carolina. He said the department has “zero tolerance” for people on their caseloads to have weapons.

John Gettys, Rock Hill mayor

Gettys responded to the question “what should the community do to address gun violence?”

It comes down to listening to all options and getting involved in the community, he said.

“It’s not what you do, it’s about the relationships you make with young people, while you are doing what you do.”





Nikita Jackson, Rock Hill City Council

Jackson said she attends the neighborhood association meetings in her district. She suggests neighborhoods set up a crime watch team.

“My sole purpose is to educate, enlighten and inform.”

Anthony Johnson, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in McConnells

Johnson encouraged people to vote. He also questioned why people are opposed to gun control.

“Why is it that we live in a society where it’s easier for a 16-year-old teenager to get a gun than to get a driver’s license?”

Johnson said his neighborhood has recently seen shootings.

“Why are people resisting gun control?”

Joanne Walker, member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Walker supports teaching gun owners how to properly store a gun.

“If the child cannot access the weapon, the child cannot have an unintentional shooting and cannot hurt themselves or someone else.”