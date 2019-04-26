Local
2 burned at Rock Hill restaurant after aerosol can explosion, fire officials say
Two employees at a Rock Hill restaurant were burned when an aerosol can of cooking oil exploded, fire officials said.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Grill on Ebenezer Road, said Rock Hill Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Simmons.
The employees were working when a can of vegetable oil that appeared to be too close to a cooking area exploded, causing fumes to ignite in a flash fire, Simmons said.
Both employees were injured and taken to Piedmont Medical Center, Simmons said.
The building did not catch fire and the structure was not damaged, Simmons said.
The restaurant is iconic in York County and is known for its 12-foot giant weenie hot dog sign. The restaurant received worldwide attention after the original sign was stolen in 2005.
