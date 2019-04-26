1,000-plus without power in York County after winds topple tree, poles, officials say

Keep that fridge closed and other food safety tips during power outages Make sure you have a plan that involves proper food safety precautions to take if you lose power. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Make sure you have a plan that involves proper food safety precautions to take if you lose power.

More than 1,000 customers in York County were without power Friday afternoon after high winds toppled trees that fell onto lines that snapped poles, officials said.

More than half of the outages were in the Fort Mill area close to the North Carolina state line, said Marc Howie, York Electric Cooperative spokesperson. Three poles were damaged near the intersection of U.S. 21 and Gold Hill Road when a tree fell on lines, Howie said.

Other outages were reported in southern York County near the Chester County line, and in western York County.

Crews are heading to the locations and the utility will restore power as soon as possible although winds are still strong, Howie said.