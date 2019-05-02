York County Det. Doty slain by cop killer: Here’s how SC plans to remember his legacy

York Co. cop killer pleads guilty, lawyer says actions ‘response to alcohol and fear’ Christian McCall pleaded guilty to killing a York County police officer and wounding three other officers in a January ambush. His lawyer says his actions were in response to being "under the influence of alcohol and fear," not mental illness. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christian McCall pleaded guilty to killing a York County police officer and wounding three other officers in a January ambush. His lawyer says his actions were in response to being "under the influence of alcohol and fear," not mental illness.

A York County deputy and a Lancaster County deputy were among nine officers inducted Wednesday into the S.C. Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty was shot on a call and later died in January 2018.

Sheriff’s office Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings were wounded in the incident that started with a domestic violence call near York.

Christian McCall, now serving a life sentence for murder and attempted murder, ambushed the officers with an assault rifle as they tracked him.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and York Police Chief Andy Robinson have hailed the officers as heroes. Doty and the other officers who were part of the response received medals of valor from the state. Part of Carowinds Boulevard has been named to honor Doty.

Lancaster County Deputy James L. Kirk Jr., who died during a training exercise in April 2018, also was inducted into the hall of fame on Wednesday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame dates back to 1974. It recognizes all officers who are killed in the line of duty and recognizes the commitment of late officers to their communities and to the people of South Carolina, said Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety. The hall of fame has 384 members.