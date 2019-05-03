Construction at iconic building on Dave Lyle? Here’s what may be coming to Rock Hill

Dave Lyle cotton warehouse may see construction soon. Here’s what’s there now Rock Hill residents may see new construction on one of Dave Lyle Boulevard’s iconic buildings soon. The Owners of the cotton warehouse building on Dave Lyle say they plan to start construction and rehabilitation of the building soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rock Hill residents may see new construction on one of Dave Lyle Boulevard’s iconic buildings soon. The Owners of the cotton warehouse building on Dave Lyle say they plan to start construction and rehabilitation of the building soon.

Rock Hill residents may see new construction on one of Dave Lyle Boulevard’s iconic buildings soon.

Owners of the cotton warehouse building on Dave Lyle say they plan to start construction and rehabilitation of the building soon.

The building was officially designated an abandoned April 23 by Rock Hill City Council. The designation under state law is a building that has been “closed continuously to business” for at least five years.

The owners, through 302 Dave Lyle, LLC, submitted a notice of intent to rehabilitate the building and are now eligible for tax credits. The group plans to spend up to $1 million on land purchase and construction expenses, according to the notice.

Justin Smith, owner of Vinyet Architecture, is one of four partners who bought the building as 302 Dave Lyle, LLC.

Smith said the group will market the space to a restaurant or for event space.

“We don’t have an end client identified, but we’re just kind of hopeful that someone sees the potential,” he said.

The warehouse opened around 1900 as a farmers’ cooperative shop and became Williams Cotton Co. in 1920, according to a 2008 Herald article.

Part of the building collapsed in 2008. At the time, previous owner Chick Williams told The Herald the collapse made him feel “like somebody grabbed something from me.”

Now, Smith said the first step for construction will be stabilizing the cotton warehouse’s brick walls.

“The building itself is over 100 years old,” Smith said. “What we see as the most value there is those brick walls.”

The brick walls are featured prominently in a mock-up picture of what the site could look like, which the group submitted to city council. The picture shows outdoor seating, a grassy area out front and string lights.

Smith said the group was attracted to the building because it can be seen from Dave Lyle Boulevard. It also falls into one of the “opportunity zones” that benefit from tax incentives to bring businesses to low-income areas in the country.