I-77 lane in York County still blocked after tractor-trailer crash
A truck crash late Thursday in York County still has one lane of Interstate 77 blocked until repairs can be made, officials said.
One of four lanes of northbound I-77 at Exit 77 is closed and will likely remain so until after noon, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said in a release.
Troopers said to expect delays in the area.
The wreck was between two tractor-trailers including one truck that was carrying car batteries that spilled on and along the highway, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.
The crash happened late Thursday on I-77 northbound, WSOC reported.
