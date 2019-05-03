Local

I-77 lane in York County still blocked after tractor-trailer crash

York County, SC

A truck crash late Thursday in York County still has one lane of Interstate 77 blocked until repairs can be made, officials said.

One of four lanes of northbound I-77 at Exit 77 is closed and will likely remain so until after noon, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said in a release.

Troopers said to expect delays in the area.

The wreck was between two tractor-trailers including one truck that was carrying car batteries that spilled on and along the highway, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.

The crash happened late Thursday on I-77 northbound, WSOC reported.

