Lancaster County police investigating after dog dragged behind moving car

Deputies in Lancaster are investigating how a dog was dragged behind a vehicle Sunday, officials said.

The dog is in the care of a vet after the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers made a traffic stop near the intersection of Great Falls Highway and Airport Road and found the dog still tethered to the bumper of a vehicle, Barfield said.

“The car was driven with the dog tied to it,” Barfield said. “We are investigating whether the driver knew the dog was tied to the car.”

Carissa Valenti, assistant manager at the Lancaster County Animal Shelter, said the dog is a male 7-month-old pit bull mix. The dog had gashes to its body and injuries to its feet to the point that bone was showing, Valenti said.

“He’s lucky to be alive,” Valenti said.

Graphic photos on the Lancaster County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page show the extent of the dog’s injuries.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Barfield said.

Police called animal control officers who took the dog to the county animal shelter Sunday night, Barfield said. The dog was then taken to a veterinarian Monday morning, Barfield said.

Police have not identified the person driving the car. An incident report is not yet ready, Barfield said.

The dog was transferred to Carolina Place Animal Hospital hospital in Richburg in Chester County, Valenti said.

The animal shelter posted photos of the dog on its public Facebook page and has set up a link from the page for donations.

Check back for updates on this developing story.