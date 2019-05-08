York County water main break has county, water company asking area to conserve water

A Lake Wylie water main break has York County asking residents to conserve water as repairs are made.

Crews are on site making repairs north of Concord Road in the S.C. 274 area.

The county and Blue Granite Water Co., formerly Carolina Water Service, have told customers to expect low pressure and possible outages during emergency repairs.

A boil water advisory has not been issued but could be, according to a county statement.

Blue Granite customers in the rest of Lake Wylie could be affected. Blue Granite provides the majority of water and sewer service in Lake Wylie.

Customers with questions should call Blue Granite at 800-367-4314 or York County at 803-628-3211 or 803-909-7275.

York County customers include homes in Bethelfields, Kings Grove, Hands Mill Estates and Sunset Ridge.

