Making plans to hang out at BikeFest in Rock Hill Saturday? Think again.

Rock Hill’s BikeFest celebration scheduled Saturday has been called off, city officials announced Friday. But the races are still on.

The festival at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track was supposed to include a BMX stunt show, a bike parade led by Mayor John Gettys, along with food and music.

BikeFest is canceled due to the threat of severe weather for Saturday, city spokesperson Katie Quinn said by email.

AccuWeather predicts heavy thunderstorms for Saturday.

But the Double Down Criterium and S.C. State Championship BMX Qualifier races are still scheduled for Saturday.