York, Chester and Lancaster County children can eat free this summer. Here’s how.

Free meals are available this summer to children in York, Lancaster and Chester Counties.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education. The program serves healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas at no charge primarily during the summer months when school is not in session, according to York County’s website.

For more information, text FOOD to 877-877 or call 803-909-7511 or 866-348-6479.

The York school district, in partnership with Chartwells dining services, runs the York County program.

Meals are provided at sites across the York County region from June 10 to Aug. 2. Check each site for dates and meal times:

Magnolia/Fairview Apartments: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday Cedar Terrace Apartments in York: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

York Recreation Center: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Sharon Park: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Hickory Grove Park: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Vision and Beyond Christian Ministries in Rock Hill: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Several sites also offer free meals to children enrolled in their programs. These are: York Middle School, Cotton Belt Elementary (Boys and Girls Club), YMCA, York Recreation Center, Clover High School, Kinard Elementary, Flexible Learning Center, Next Level Gymnastics, Agape Children’s Programs, Nazareth Baptist Church, Rock Hill High School, Jefferson Elementary, Vision and Beyond Christian Ministries and Faith Assembly of God in Rock Hill, according to the York school district.

For questions, call Melaina Miranda at 803-818-6360.

Lancaster County:

Under the Summer Food Service Program, the Lancaster County School District offers free summer meals for children 18 and younger. The program runs from June 3-27, with meals offered Monday through Thursday.

Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.40 and lunch for $4. Locations and times:

A.R. Rucker Middle and Andrew Jackson Middle School: Lunch is served 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Clinton Elementary: Breakfast is served 7-8 a.m., and lunch is served 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Clinton will also host summer meals July 8-18.

Brooklyn Springs Elementary: Breakfast is served 7-8 a.m., and lunch is served 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Call 803-286-6972 for more information.

Chester County:

The Chester County School District’s Read-Feed-Succeed program runs June 17 to Aug. 1. Children will receive free lunch and tutoring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The program is looking for host sites. An informational meeting is set for 10 a.m. May 23 at the district office.

Call the school district at 803-385-6122 for more information.