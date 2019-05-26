Local
Accident involving a burning bus on I-77 near Uptown Charlotte leaves one dead
An accident involving a church bus on Interstate 77 near Uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and four others hospitalized, according to WBTV.
The accident occurred on I-77 southbound near the merge with the W. John Belk Freeway. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver of the bus was attempting to change lanes when he hit a wall, causing a fire in the engine, WBTV reports.
As of 5 p.m., two right lanes on I-77 southbound were closed at Exit 9, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
An 82-year-old female passenger died after she was unable to get off on the bus, WBTV reports. Four other people were transported to the hospital, including one person listed in critical condition, according to officials.
The bus belonged to Victory Christian Center in Charlotte.
Hours after the incident, major delays were being reported for southbound traffic on the highway as multiple first response vehicles were working to clear the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
