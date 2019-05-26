Accident involving a burning bus on I-77 near Uptown Charlotte leaves one dead

An accident involving a church bus on Interstate 77 near Uptown Charlotte on Sunday afternoon left one person dead and four others hospitalized, according to WBTV.





The accident occurred on I-77 southbound near the merge with the W. John Belk Freeway. According to the State Highway Patrol, the driver of the bus was attempting to change lanes when he hit a wall, causing a fire in the engine, WBTV reports.

As of 5 p.m., two right lanes on I-77 southbound were closed at Exit 9, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

BREAKING: Highway Patrol says bus crash on 77 happened after driver lost control of bus and hit concrete barrier wall. Bus engine caught fire and went up in flames. One 82yo woman wasn’t able to get off bus in time and died. Another in critical condition. 7 people total on bus. pic.twitter.com/yCjgfjMEts — Anne Marie Hagerty WBTV (@AnneMarieWBTV) May 26, 2019

An 82-year-old female passenger died after she was unable to get off on the bus, WBTV reports. Four other people were transported to the hospital, including one person listed in critical condition, according to officials.

The bus belonged to Victory Christian Center in Charlotte.

Hours after the incident, major delays were being reported for southbound traffic on the highway as multiple first response vehicles were working to clear the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.