Thanks to $320K grant, a York neighborhood will soon see water service improvements

Some York residents should see improvements soon to their water service.

South Carolina’s Rural Infrastructure Authority has awarded a $320,000 grant to the City of York for new water lines in the East Madison Street neighborhood, according to a release from York Mayor Eddie Lee.

East Madison reaches from downtown York to Hunter Bay Apartments, the release states.

“This significant grant will improve water capacity, quality of life, and economic development for the residents of this neighborhood of our city,” Lee said in a prepared statement.

City engineer Bill Yetman will oversee the project, the release states. The Catawba Regional Council of Governments staff helped secure the infrastructure grant.