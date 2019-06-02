SC highway patrolman, and driver, shot in York County traffic stop, SLED says

A South Carolina trooper was shot, and a driver also was shot, during a traffic stop in York County late Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

Both were wounded in the incident after 8 p.m. near Mount Gallant Road south of Lake Wylie, said Thom Berry, spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division.

Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment, Berry said.

The extent of the injuries to the trooper and the other person is unknown.

Law enforcement officials have not yet released details about how the shooting happened.

SLED crime scene agents and detectives are en route to the scene, Berry said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement and emergency response units are on the scene.

The officer involved shooting is the first in York County since York County Sheriff’s Office Det. Mike Doty was killed and three other law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout with a suspect in January 2018.

The officer involved shooting is the 24th in South Carolina in 2019, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.

Check back for updates.