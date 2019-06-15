York County teen named SC Young Entrepreneur of the Year, other locals celebrate wins

Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15 Fort Mill (SC) resident Hunter Lawrence owns his own business buying, restoring and selling arcade and other games. Lawrence is 15 years old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Mill (SC) resident Hunter Lawrence owns his own business buying, restoring and selling arcade and other games. Lawrence is 15 years old.

Here are some accomplishments from York County region residents.

Fort Mill teen named SC Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Hunter Lawrence, owner of Hunter’s Arcade House and Sales, has been named the 2019 S.C. Young Entrepreneur of the Year by SC Economics, a release states.

SC Economics is a nonprofit that provides teachers with tools to improve economics and personal finance lessons, according to the organization. The group made up of business leaders and educators holds the Young Entrepreneur contest annually, which awards winners $100.

Lawrence, 17, was presented the award last month in Columbia. He met with Gov. Henry McMaster on May 23.

Lawrence lives in Fort Mill and attends Nation Ford High School.

Five years ago, Lawrence started his business, which focuses on the purchase, sale and refurbishment of pre-owned amusement and arcade equipment, the release states. He has customers in 35 states, Australia, Canada and Austria.

Lawrence’s sister, Hayley, and his father, David, help with the business. Lawrence has fixed and sold items such as video games, Ice Ball games, crane machines and antique pinball games.

“I love the industry that I am fortunate to be a part of. With new technologies and entertainment preferences constantly evolving, the product choices keep changing and new opportunities are created. I love what I do, so this is not really work for me,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Rock Hill recreation advocate awarded key to city

City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys awarded Bev Carroll with a key to the city during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting last month.





Carroll, who has served on the commission since 1989, has been a longtime advocate of public recreation in the city, according to the city of Rock Hill.

Since 2015, Carroll has been a member of the Rock Hill Sports Commission Board of Directors and helped bring the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships to Rock Hill, the city release states.





Carroll has held multiple roles since 2006 on the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation Board. She served on the Board of Directors for the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce from 2010-2016 and in 2014 served as chair of the Long Range Planning Committee, the release states.

“I’ve known Bev as a friend and colleague for many years,” Gettys said in the statement. “She is a tenacious advocate for all things Rock Hill, giving of her time and talents to the betterment of our community. It’s my great privilege to honor her with a key to the city.”

Carroll is a lawyer and on May 16 was sworn in as president of the South Carolina Bar, the first from Rock Hill since 1972, according to the Bar website.

Rock Hill art teacher retires after 29 years at same school

For 29 years, Dy English taught art at Lesslie Elementary School in Rock Hill. English, 55, recently retired.

“It’s time for someone else to have a great career here at Lesslie,” English said in an email to The Herald.

English earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in art education from Eastern Michigan University, she said. English earned a master’s in art education from Winthrop University.

English was a national board certified teacher from 2009 to 2019.

English said she had always wanted to work with children, originally pursuing child psychology.

“I took an art class for non-art majors; it changed my world,” she said.

English said the students are what she enjoyed most and what she will most miss.

“Get me in the art room, let me teach a lesson and watch the magic happen,” English said. “I love watching students grow from kindergarten through fifth grade. I will miss the love I get from my students.”

English lives in Weddington, N.C., with her husband of 26 years. Their son is a rising sophomore at East Carolina University.

Fort Mill grad celebrates perfect attendance

Recent Nation Ford High School graduate Lyndsie Collins never missed a day of school in 13 years.

Collins was awarded a S.C. Department of Education certificate for perfect attendance from elementary through secondary education, according to her family.

Collins’ goal was set in first grade when her grandmother showed her an article about a student achieving personal attendance up to graduation, her mother Annemarie Collins told The Herald.

Medical setbacks and emergency room visits did not keep Collins from going to school, her mother said.

Collins plans to attend York Technical College’s welding program.

“As a family, we have been ‘all in,’ aligning family vacation time, family weddings and the like around her school schedule,” Collins’ mother said. “Nothing has deterred her motivation.”

Clover students awarded $3K scholarship

Sweet Repeat Charitable Foundation in Lake Wylie awarded three Clover High School students a $3,000 scholarship, a release states.

This year’s recipients are Drew Brightman, who will attend Pfeiffer University; Miriam Fear, who will attend Brigham Young University; and Adrienne Ehrnshwender, who is headed to University of South Carolina.

“We wish each of these incredibly talented students much success as they move on to college,” the release states.