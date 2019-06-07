Local

Sheriff asking for public’s help in search for man wanted in York, Gaston counties

York County Sheriff's Office
Clover

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from officers.

Darrin Scott Abernathy is wanted in York County and Gaston County, according a Friday sheriff’s office statement He was last seen running from his residence on Windbluff Court in Clover.

The sheriff’s office said Abernathy is possibly barefoot and wearing a gray t-shirt. He is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds and has brown shaved hair.

He has several tattoos, including a Bart Simpson cartoon, “Abernathy” across his back, and “Charlene” on his left arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abernathy is wanted in York County for a probate bench warrant and use of a vehicle without owners consent, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports Abernathy also is wanted on multiple active warrants in Gaston County, N.C.

In a May 29 WBTV article, the news station reported Abernathy was charged in Gastonia with assault with a deadly weapon on a medical person.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Abernathy to call 9-1-1 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

