Sheriff asking for public’s help in search for man wanted in York, Gaston counties

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from officers.

Darrin Scott Abernathy is wanted in York County and Gaston County, according a Friday sheriff’s office statement He was last seen running from his residence on Windbluff Court in Clover.

The sheriff’s office said Abernathy is possibly barefoot and wearing a gray t-shirt. He is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds and has brown shaved hair.

He has several tattoos, including a Bart Simpson cartoon, “Abernathy” across his back, and “Charlene” on his left arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Abernathy is wanted in York County for a probate bench warrant and use of a vehicle without owners consent, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports Abernathy also is wanted on multiple active warrants in Gaston County, N.C.

In a May 29 WBTV article, the news station reported Abernathy was charged in Gastonia with assault with a deadly weapon on a medical person.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees Abernathy to call 9-1-1 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.



