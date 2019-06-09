Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings in Charlotte area; three deaths reported

Here are 5 risks that come with floodwater Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm.

Heavy rain is expected to continue across the Charlotte region Sunday after the area saw flooding that turned deadly on Saturday.

North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol said three people died west of Lincolnton Saturday evening after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into Rockdam Creek, trapping them under six feet of water.

The victims’ identities had not been released Sunday morning.

Saturday’s fatal crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on N.C. 27 near Rock Dam Road, according to a press release from the Highway Patrol.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling west on N.C. 27, hydroplaned and ran off the road, collided with a tree, and overturned in Rockdam Creek,” Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said in the release.

“All three occupants were trapped in the vehicle, which was on its side and submerged in approximately 6 feet of water. The creek waters were higher than normal due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. Rescue efforts were greatly hindered by extremely heavy rainfall at the time.”





Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina remain under a flash flood watch that is expected to last through Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C. Some areas are expected to see as much as 4 inches of additional rain Sunday.

Charlotte is expected to see thunderstorms into Monday evening with a 70 percent chance of rain, according to the weather service. On Tuesday, there is a 40 percent chance of rain for Charlotte.

In Rock Hill, S.C., kayak and canoe launches were closed Sunday due to high water levels on the Catawba River.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday in Rock Hill, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday calls for a 50 percent chance of showers with a high near 79 degrees.

Catawba County

Catawba County commissioners declared a state of emergency early Sunday due to heavy rain and potential flooding. The declaration will allow emergency services to coordinate recovery efforts, a statement said.

“The excessive rainfall has resulted in numerous water rescues, severe flooding, infrastructure damage, hazardous travel conditions and the potential for widespread power outages for residents in the County,” read a statement from the board.

Several Catawba County parks and roads were closed Sunday, according to Catawba County Emergency Services.

Residents of Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory have been relocated due to flooding, said a release from emergency services.

A shelter has been set up at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, at 2550 U.S. Hwy 70 SE in Hickory, the release states. The shelter is open to residents and pets who have been displaced by the storm.





American Red Cross volunteers and Catawba County personnel are assisting at the shelter. Residents seeking shelter are asked to bring needed medications, a change of clothes, pet vaccination records, pet food and supplies and personal care items such as a toothbrush, the release states.