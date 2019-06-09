Local
Charlotte police arrest 23-year-old man in armed bank robbery
Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the armed robbery Friday of a Charlotte bank.
Jajuan Ayyad Arnold has been charged with armed robbery, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The incident happened at 2:47 p.m. Friday when a suspect entered the First Citizen’s Bank at 15010 John J. Delaney Drive, according to the department.
Police say the bank’s employees were threatened and the suspect had a gun. No injuries were reported in the release from the police department.
Early Sunday, an officer found the vehicle used in the bank robbery in a neighborhood in the North Tryon Division, according to the department. Police later identified Arnold as the suspect.
Arnold has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. He is in custody at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
