It’s June and the weather is cool. When will warmer temps return?

Mid 90s in May, and now upper 60s in June? No, nature doesn’t have the seasons confused.

Forecasters say temperatures more typical for the season will return in a few days. Meanwhile, the Rock Hill area is getting a brief break from summer.

A low pressure system riding up the Carolina coasts and a high pressure system over New England are conspiring to bring unseasonably cool weather to the region. The coastal low pressure system is expected to create rather rainy conditions into Wednesday evening.

National Weather Service meteorologist Sandy Lacorte said the rain isn’t expected to aggravate flooding conditions from last weekend. The rain is expected to be gone by Thursday morning, but the cooler temperatures will hang around a few days.

High temperatures Thursday are forecast to reach around 80 degrees, then fall back to the upper 70s Friday – despite full sunshine each day. Morning lows Friday will be in the upper 50s. Those readings are well below the average high and low of 85 and 64 for this time of year.

And they’re a far cry from the near-record mid 90s that baked the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas at the end of May.

After the brief cool down, summer is expected to return, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and the upper 80s by Sunday. Looking farther down the road, meteorologists are predicting temperatures and precipitation to be near or slightly above average into the final week of June.