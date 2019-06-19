Are you celebrating Juneteenth? Here’s the best thing to do in Rock Hill this weekend

Rock Hill celebrates freedom of slaves in South during Juneteenth Storytelling, music and more marked Rock Hill, South Carolina, annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Storytelling, music and more marked Rock Hill, South Carolina, annual Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom on Saturday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church. Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery.

Rock Hill is ready to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend as it gears up for the annual festival complete with food trucks, art and music.

Juneteenth celebrates the announcement of abolition on June 19, 1865, in Texas, and the end of slavery in the South.

Rock Hill’s annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off with food trucks and a free concert in Fountain Park starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

Juneteenth Freedomfest continues on Saturday at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p..m.

For more information, visit juneteenthrockhill.com.