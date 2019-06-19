Missing: Pregnant York County teen gone five days, missed doctor appointment, cops say

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

York County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a pregnant teen who has not been seen by family for five days.

Madison Faith Knauff, known as “Maddie,” is 16 years old, deputies said. She is seven months pregnant and missed a scheduled prenatal doctor visit on Tuesday, said Det. Walter Beck of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

“We at the sheriff’s office and the family are concerned because she is so far along in her pregnancy and want to make sure that she and her unborn child receive the care they need,” Beck said. “It is very unusual for her to miss a doctor’s visit.”

Maddie is 5 feet tall and 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, Beck said.

The sheriff’s office posted a public request for help find Maddie Wednesday morning on its Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

“It is important that we find her,” Beck said.

Maddie was last seen at Village Station Apartments at 1712 India Hook Road in Rock Hill, Beck said. She was wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.