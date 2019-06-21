Second victim identified in York County I-77 fatal crash involving Charleston teens

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The second of two Charleston area teens killed in a crash Monday has been identified. The crash happened on interstate 77 in York County near Rock Hill.

Soloman Adams, 18, of Charleston, died Tuesday at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after he was airlifted following the wreck, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Adams was the driver of a 2009 Honda that was in a collision with a pickup truck driven by Neil Longerbeam of Irmo, said Gast and Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Longerbeam was injured in the crash, Miller said.

The car that Adams was driving was traveling northbound on I-77 near mile marker 82 around 12:30 p.m. Monday when it became disabled in the second lane from the left of the four-lane highway, Miller said. The pickup truck then collided with the car, Miller said.

The car driven by Adams had three passengers, Miller said.

Quinyah McCoy, 17, of North Charleston, was a backseat passenger and died at the scene, said Miller and Gast.

The other passengers were also Charleston-area teens who were injured and taken to area hospitals, Miller said. One was a juvenile whose age and name was not released. The other passenger was Igor Statsenko, 18, Miller said.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the highway patrol Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT.)