Charlotte shooting leaves teenager, baby with life-threatening injuries, police say

Charlotte police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman, who was pregnant, was shot Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road, a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police responding to the shooting found the teen in the parking lot of a strip-mall shopping center with a gunshot wound, the release said.

She was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, where hospital staff delivered the baby, the police department said. Both the teen and the baby had life-threatening injuries.

Conditions of the woman and her child have not been updated as of Sunday morning.

Thee shooting remains under investigation by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit detective at 704-432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

