Injuries reported, SC 274 blocked in 2 Lake Wylie crashes in York County, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Injuries have been reported in two separate crashes that have parts of S.C. 274 in Lake Wylie blocked, police said.

The first crash happened Monday afternoon after 2 p.m. at S.C. 274 and Hancock Crossing, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website

The second wreck has part of the busy intersection blocked at S.C. 274 and S.C. 49, according to the website.

Both collisions have injuries with traffic problems, troopers said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No other details have yet been released.

Check back for updates.