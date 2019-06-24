Local
Injuries reported, SC 274 blocked in 2 Lake Wylie crashes in York County, police say
Injuries have been reported in two separate crashes that have parts of S.C. 274 in Lake Wylie blocked, police said.
The first crash happened Monday afternoon after 2 p.m. at S.C. 274 and Hancock Crossing, according to S.C. Highway Patrol website
The second wreck has part of the busy intersection blocked at S.C. 274 and S.C. 49, according to the website.
Both collisions have injuries with traffic problems, troopers said.
No other details have yet been released.
