Local
Olympians make stop in Fort Mill for new venture
Olympians make big splash in Fort Mill
Two Olympic medalists made a big splash Saturday in Fort Mill.
Team USA swimmers, Missy Franklin and Cullen Jones, who have a combined 10 Olympic medals, stopped in at SafeSplash + SwimLabs to sign autographs for hundreds of visitors as part of the swim school’s grand opening.
The new swim school is a combination elite training facility for high school, college and older swimmers along with pool space where young children can learn to swim.
For more information, visit www.safesplash.com.
Comments