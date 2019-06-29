Local

Olympians make stop in Fort Mill for new venture

Missy Franklin and Cullen Jones, both Olympic medalists in swimming, signed autographs at SafeSplash + SwimLabs in Fort Mill. Their visit was part of the new swim school's grand opening. By
Fort Mill

Two Olympic medalists made a big splash Saturday in Fort Mill.

Team USA swimmers, Missy Franklin and Cullen Jones, who have a combined 10 Olympic medals, stopped in at SafeSplash + SwimLabs to sign autographs for hundreds of visitors as part of the swim school’s grand opening.

The new swim school is a combination elite training facility for high school, college and older swimmers along with pool space where young children can learn to swim.

For more information, visit www.safesplash.com.

