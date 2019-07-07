Possible Panthers neighbors, a school, subdivisions. What York County may add next.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These projects are in the planning stage and may depend on York County Council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

Development around the possible Panthers site, new places for children, homes, businesses and more are in the pipeline. Here’s what York County planners are hearing now:

▪ New industrial development is in talks for a doughnut hole in Rock Hill. Almost 80 acres on Cel-River/Red River roads, east of I-77 and up against a Norfolk Southern rail line, sits in a largely industrial area. The site is near where the Carolina Panthers are looking at property on the opposite side of I-77. That more than 200-acre property isn’t in Rock Hill limits either, though city leaders say it could be annexed.

▪ A new curb cut and possible subdivision has been discussed within that same Panthers doughnut hole, between where the team is looking and Rock Hill Industrial Park. Three properties at 1975 Midland Road are involved. Only one touches Midland, beside another running up against Langston Street. Stark Real Properties owns both. A third property, owned by Stag Industrial Holdings, sits between Langston and a rail line.

The sites combine for about 20 acres. Stag Industrial bought its site in June 2017 for almost $6.8 million, per county records.

▪ A mixed-used development could combine five properties in Lake Wylie. About 22 acres on S.C. 274 beside the Tullamore subdivision, across from Lake Wylie Christian Assembly, are involved. LKW Investors bought much of the property last August for $1.8 million.

▪ A new charter school might come north of Fort Mill and Tega Cay. Property owners met June 6 with county planners to talk permitting and sight work. The property is zoned for light industrial use now. County records list Lakemont Property Investors as the owner. The 27-acre site on Pleasant Road sits between Steele Creek Drive and the creek itself, bordering the Pleasant Glen subdivision.

▪ A separate, four-acre property at 1960 Pleasant Road could become a child development site. The property is zoned for agricultural use now. It sits between Fort Mill and Tega Cay, about halfway between Lillian Lane and Timberwood Drive. The site backs up to the Habersham subdivision.

▪ A new church may come at 2910 Old Nation Road, north of Fort Mill. Two parcels opposite the end of Gold Hill Road combine for about two acres. They have a combined market value of more than $380,000. One last sold in 2012, the other in 2001. The property backs up to a 40-acre farm homeplace but otherwise is surrounded by Regent Park and other homes.

▪ Tysinger Acquisitions represents four property owners looking to rezone almost 10 acres just outside Fort Mill to allow new homes. The properties are at 203 and 351 Osborne Farm Road, near where Springfield Parkway and York Southern Road intersect. The new subdivision would have 10 homes.

▪ Owners of almost 64 acres at 328 Thomas Road in Clover want to rezone the property. Plans are to put the whole property, now two different zone classifications, to a largely agricultural use. The applicant wants to put a manufactured home on the property, per county records.

▪ May Green Properties looks to add 65 homes on more than 130 acres in Lake Wylie. Shepherd Trace sits at S.C. 55 and Shepherds Trace Lane. The project already came up for review but was revised after topgraphical issues were discovered. The planning commission will decide on the revised project July 8.

▪ A used car lot may come just northwest of Rock Hill. The site is less than two acres between Old York Road and a Norfolk Southern rail line, between Adnah Church Road and Brookwood Circle.

▪ Kingsway Baptist Church may renovate parking and its access at Pole Branch and Fewell roads in Lake Wylie. The more than eight-acre site is halfway from Pole Branch’s intersection with S.C. 274 and the North Carolina line.

▪ The county planning commission also will look at recommendations July 8 for solar energy sites and for how long projects can wait to start building after they receive approval. Rule changes would go to York County Council for approval.