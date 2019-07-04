A York County school dating back four decades is moving, with help from a neighbor.

Trike riders pedal the pavement at Pine Grove Christian Academy Friday during their Trike-A-Thon. The annual event is a fundraiser with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. File photo

A long-time Lake Wylie school site is changing.

Pine Grove Christian Academy is moving. In August, grades K-5 and the afterschool program will start up at New River Church as New River Christian Academy. The daycare program will remain at The Journey at Lake Wylie.

“This move will give the school the ability to continue to grow and expand, and reach even more children with a quality Christian education,” said Journey pastor Kenny Ashley. “We are delighted New River has offered to play such a major role in continuing the PGCA legacy.”

Pine Grove began with a daycare at what then was Pine Grove Baptist Church, dating back to 1979. In 2007 the school added grade school curriculum. But by 2014 the church had fewer members with the same facilities on S.C. 557, and a newer congregation at The Journey had a growing attendance but no home of its own. The churches merged memberships, with the commitment of keeping the school running.

The school continued to grow, to the point where Journey leaders looked to New River less than a mile away.

“Our leadership team has set teaching the younger generation as a major objective going forward,” said Brian Bradshaw, lead pastor at New River. ‘We have two buildings including 16 classrooms which we can make available to support this new effort.”

Several open house events for prospective student families come this month, starting July 15. For more on New River Christian Academy, visit newriver.academy.