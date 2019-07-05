One more ‘fine dining’ restaurant set to open in Fort Mill. Here’s what we know

California winery, restaurant to open at Fort Mill popular spot Napa, a restaurant that focuses on California cuisine and wine from Napa Valley, will open in Fort Mill's Kingsley in July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Napa, a restaurant that focuses on California cuisine and wine from Napa Valley, will open in Fort Mill's Kingsley in July.

California is coming to Fort Mill.

Napa at Kingsley, an upscale Napa Valley, California-influenced restaurant, is set to open mid-July in Kingsley Town Center, off S.C. 160 near Interstate 77. The first Napa restaurant, Napa on Providence, in Charlotte, opened in 2012.





The owners of Napa at Kingsley also opened Rock Hill’s Pump House restaurant.





“The comment we get the most from our Pump House guests is that, ‘We used to have to go all the way to Charlotte for fine dining. Now we can come here,’” co-owner Colby Mosier said. “So we want to provide another place that would do that.”





The idea behind the Napa restaurants started when co-owner Jeff Conway, owner of Ruth’s Chris Steak House franchise in Charlotte, and his wife traveled to Napa to taste wine for the restaurants.





“They loved the ambiance of the restaurants out there,” Keith Patterson, marketing director for Napa at Kingsley, said. “But more importantly, they liked the French and Italian influenced dishes that were made from scratch from out there.”





So, they brought the same experience to the Charlotte market.





“We just saw a need for more fine dining in this area,” Mosier said. “We’re real happy with Napa at Providence, so we decided it wouldn’t hurt to bring one here.”





Mosier said Napa at Kingsley will have a few local menu items that won’t be on the Providence menu. But the new restaurant still will follow the Napa Valley-based concept.





The restaurant is set to open July 15.

Mosier said the restaurant will have a soft opening, which will include a few nights that are open to friends and family. Then, the restaurant will hold an exclusive night for local politicians to come and enjoy the food. After that, Napa at Kingsley will be open to the public.





The new restaurant is among a dozen dining options coming to Kingsley: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Carolina Ale House, Clean Juice, Cold Stone Creamery, Corkscrew, Epic Chophouse, Panera Bread, Smashburger, Spice Asian Kitchen, Starbucks and Taco Molino.





“We’re excited about opening,” Mosier said. “I anticipate a real good response. We hope to bring something new to the community and hope people will like it.”